After a rough start to the 2021 volleyball season with numerous quarantines, the Eastern Lady Eagles recorded a pair of Southern Ohio Conference Division II wins in recent action.

On Wednesday, Sept. 29, the Lady Eagles defeated the visiting Oak Hill Lady Oaks 3-2 (25-22, 20-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-13).

Addison Cochenour led the way statistically with 22 kills, 20 digs, 17 assists, 4 blocks, and served 5 aces in a 20-for-21 performance.

Kelsey Poorman handed out a team-high 19 assists, adding 20 digs and 1 kill. She also served 3 aces in a 22-for-23 performance.

Megan Nickell led the way in digs with 38. She also provided 1 assist, served 4 aces, and was 24-for-27 in serve receive.

Kelsey Helphenstine was 20-for-22 in serve receive and had 20 digs. Gracie Fox served 14-for-14 with an ace and also provided 2 digs.

Abby Cochenour recorded 17 kills and added 3 digs. Alexis Clark had 6 kills, 1 block, and 6 digs. Maddie Colley notched 2 kills and 3 digs. Kaylee Jones finished with 9 digs.

On the very next night, Eastern defeated Valley 3-1 (25-23, 26-24, 22-25, 25-22).

Once again, Addison Cochenour had an all-around game with 17 kills, 16 digs, 10 assists, 2 blocks, and served 17-for-17 with 3 aces. Kelsey Poorman added 13 assists, 12 digs, 4 kills, and served 19-for-19 with 2 aces.

Gracie Fox chipped in with 1 kill, 2 blocks, 2 digs, 2 assists, and served 12-for-14 with an ace. Kelsey Helphinstine served 13-for-13 with an ace and contributed 9 digs.

Completing the statistics for Eastern, Abby Cochenour had 12 kills and 6 digs; Alexis Clark had 5 kills, 1 block, and 6 digs; Maddie Colley provided 4 kills, 6 digs, 1 assist; Megan Nickell made 26 digs; and Kaylee Jones recorded 4 digs.

Eastern (4-9, 2-8 SOC II) was set to take on Portsmouth West at home on Wednesday, Oct. 6, followed by a road trip to Wheelersburg on Thursday, Oct. 7. The Lady Eagles will be back in action at home Monday, Oct. 11 for Senior Night, followed by a home game versus Waverly on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Oct. 13, the Lady Eagles will head to Minford. They still have a make-up game to be scheduled at Valley.

