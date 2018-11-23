N. WILKESBORO, N.C. — (November 14, 2018) — This festive time of year can quickly take a devastating turn if families aren’t careful around one of the most dangerous areas of the home — windows. As loved ones gather to celebrate the holidays, Window World, America’s largest replacement window and exterior remodeling company, created the Window World “Guide to Holiday Window Safety” to help everyone, especially children, stay safe around common, hidden dangers.
“Windows are often centerpieces of holiday displays, and they provide a beautiful spot for families to gather,” says Window World Chairman and CEO Tammy Whitworth. “With out-of-town visitors coming and going, and curious children excited to explore, it’s imperative that homeowners ensure their windows are safe. We created the Window World ‘Guide to Holiday Window Safety’ to help homeowners improve the safety of their windows so that their celebration remains enjoyable for everyone.”
Window World ‘Guide to Holiday Window Safety’ Checklist
1. Decorate with Discretion – Interior windowsills are popular spots for menorahs or candles during the holidays, which can create a fire hazard. Make sure to keep them far away from drapes or curtains, and check for drafts that could fuel a flame. Better yet, use battery-powered flameless candles.
2. Cut the Cord – Nearly one child a month dies after becoming entangled in a window-covering cord, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Cordless window coverings are safer for homes with small children and pets. If the time isn’t right to replace window coverings, blinds can easily be retrofitted at home to minimize this risk.
3. Location, Location, Location – Children love to climb, and furniture that sits close to a window can be a troublesome play space. Keep cribs, beds and other furniture away from windows to discourage children from getting too close. These areas can be especially dangerous near window coverings with cords, which can lead to accidental strangulation.
4. Guard Children from Falls – Eight children under 5 years old die each year in the U.S. from falling out a window, according to CPSC. Never depend on screens: they keep bugs out, but they are not designed to keep children or pets in. If you have small children and pets in your home, consider installing window guards and stops. Window stops can prevent a child from opening a window more than a few inches, and there are numerous options for aesthetically pleasing guards. Adults and older children should be able to easily remove these additions in case of a fire.
5. From the Top – Open windows from the top to let cool air into a stuffy room while keeping the area safe for children. Window World’s double-hung windows are the company’s most popular type of vinyl window with an operable top sash that is easy to open and maintain.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.