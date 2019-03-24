The Piketon Athletic League League and Elm Grove Youth League are teaming up for the first-ever Opening Day event to be held in Piketon on April 6.

"This year, at one of our first board meetings, I mentioned the idea of having an opening day event for our kids," said Brooke Galloway, Piketon Athletic league board member. "I know that several of our surrounding communities do this for their youth league, and I feel that we should do no different. I took on the responsibility of planning this and quickly realized that we had a great opportunity to involve both leagues and utilize our high school sports complex. These kids go to school together. There's no reason why we shouldn't partner for something big like this and let them all experience this together."

The opening ceremony will take place at the Piketon baseball field and the games will be held at the Piketon junior high and high school softball fields.

Billy Spencer, Piketon's mayor, gave approval for a parade to pass through Piketon and offered the Piketon police to lead the parade route.

"Both the school and the Village have been incredibly supportive of this event and the success of our youth league in general," said Galloway.

Seven members of the Piketon Athletic League board, including Galloway, as well as nine members of the Elm Grove Youth League helped coordinate the opening Day event.

The Opening Day parade will begin at Piketon High School around 11 p.m. and will proceed down Redstreak Road, turn left on West Street, continue on Main Street, turn right on Clark Street, and then return to Piketon High School, according to Galloway.

Following the parade, the Opening Ceremony will begin.

"During our opening ceremony, first pitches will be thrown by representatives from a few of our sponsors (such as First National Bank), (as well as) Krista Conley (Jasper elementary school principal) and Charlie Reader," said Galloway.

Two members of the community will be inducted into the Piketon Athletic League Hall of Fame during the ceremony, Galloway said.

At the conclusion of the the Opening Ceremony, teams will play games on both fields.

Inflatables and face painting will be available for children and hot dogs will be grilled at the concession stand.

"I want to encourage the public to participate in this with us," Galloway said. "We are excited to partner with Elm Grove on this and we hope that the community will show their support for our future Redstreaks."