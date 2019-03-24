The Piketon Athletic League and Elm Grove Youth League will be “teaming up” for the first-ever Opening Day event to be held in Piketon on April 6.
“This year at one of our first board meetings I mentioned the idea of having an opening day event for our kids. I know that several of our surrounding communities do this for their youth league and I feel that we should be no different,” said Brooke Galloway, Piketon Athletic League board member. “I took on the responsibility of planning this and quickly realized that we had a great opportunity to involve both leagues and utilize our high school sports complex. These kids go to school together; there is no reason why we shouldn’t partner for something big like this and let them all experience this together.”
“When I reached out to the EGYL board, they were receptive and completely agreed,” Galloway said. “Our administration at Piketon High School has been gracious to allow us to use their junior high and high school softball fields for games and the baseball field for our opening ceremony. Billy Spencer (Piketon mayor) was on board to allow us to have the parade through the village of Piketon and has offered his police to lead the route for us. Both the school and the Village have been incredibly supportive of this event and the success of our youth league in general.”
Seven members of the Piketon Athletic League board, including Galloway, as well as nine members of the Elm Grove Youth League board, helped coordinate the event, according to Galloway.
“We all have the same goal, which is to provide the kids with the best experience possible,” said Galloway.
The parade, beginning about 11 a.m. at Piketon High School, will proceed down Redstreak Road, turn left on West Street, continue on Main Street, turn right on Clark Street, and then return to the high school.
The opening ceremony will take place at the conclusion of the parade.
“During our opening ceremony, first pitches will be thrown by representatives from a few of our sponsors (such as First National Bank), and also Krista Conley (Jasper Elementary principal) and (Pike County Sheriff) Charlie Reader,” Galloway said.
Two members from our community will be inducted into the Piketon Athletic League Hall of Fame during the Opening Ceremony, according to Galloway.
Following the opening ceremony, teams will play on both fields for the rest of the day.
Inflatables and face painting will be available and hot dogs will be grilled at the concession stand.
“I want to encourage the public to participate in this with us,” said Galloway. “We are excited to partner with Elm Grove on this, and we hope that the community will show their support for our future Redstreaks.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.