The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) announced recently that Ohio will invest $8 million over the next two years to help employers and unemployed workers in 16 counties, including Pike, overcome issues related to the opiate epidemic and to help build the workforce to address the crisis.
According to ODJFS, the agency will use a Trade and Economic Transition National Dislocated Worker Grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to support employers who hire individuals in recovery, to create an addiction services apprenticeship at community colleges, and to provide job training and other services to help unemployed workers overcome addiction and find jobs.{address}The 16 counties receiving help from the grant are divided into four regions, which will each receive $1.8 million ($800,000 is to be kept at state level administration):{/address}• Western Region — Preble, Montgomery, Clark, Fayette and Clinton counties
• Southwest Region — Butler, Hamilton and Clermont counties
• Southern Region — Brown, Adams, Ross, Pike, Scioto and Lawrence counties
• Mahoning Valley Region — Trumbull and Mahoning counties
Pike County is to receive $273,519. Other Southern Region counties include Adams, receiving $220,893; Brown, receiving $225,837; Lawrence, receiving $244,350; Ross, receiving $294,261; and Scioto, receiving $541,140.
“Drug addiction and overdose deaths have become the most pressing public health issue and workforce challenge facing Ohio,” said ODJFS Director Cynthia Dungey. “This grant will help businesses rebuild their workforces and individuals rebuild their lives. We’re excited to partner with local workforce professionals, community colleges and businesses to address the workforce challenges created by the opiate epidemic.”
According to ODJFS, services will be tailored to local needs but may include any of the following:
• The testing of innovative approaches to combat addiction issues — for example, by supporting employers who develop second-chance policies and hire individuals in recovery.
• Job training, career services and supportive services to individuals affected by the opiate epidemic. Supportive services can include anything from health, mental health and addiction treatment to drug testing, help purchasing work clothes or transportation assistance.
• Building the addiction treatment, mental health and pain management workforce, including a new addiction services apprenticeship at two-year colleges.
According to Bret Crow, director of communications for ODJFS, each region has drafted a preliminary plan for what services will be offered locally, after consulting local partners such as the Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services Boards, two-year colleges, employer organizations and libraries.
“It’s our understanding that workforce areas in each region will detail these plans further and assess unmet needs that the grant can address,” Crowe stated. “One other interesting aspect of this grant is that Ohio will build the workforce to address the opioid crisis and its reverberations by training EMTs, addiction counselors and alternative pain management professionals.”
ODJFS partners in the effort include the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation; the departments of Mental Health and Addiction Services, Higher Education, Medicaid, Public Safety, and Health; 16 OhioMeansJobs centers; 12 Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services boards; two-year colleges; Community Action Agencies; libraries and mental health treatment providers. Additional partners may join as the planning progresses, according to ODJFS.
