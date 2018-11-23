Attorney General Mike DeWine recently offered consumer protection tips for holiday shoppers.
Complaints about shopping online and in stores “are one of the most common types of complaints filed with the Attorney General’s Office,” according to DeWine.
Such complaints range from billing disputes to refund issues and products not being delivered, according to a recent press release from the Attorney General’s office.
“We’re reminding people to take some common-sense steps to avoid problems when they’re doing they’re holiday shopping,” DeWine said. “A little bit of effort up front can help prevent headaches later.”
The Attorney General’s consumer protection tips include:
• Avoid scams such as ‘phony Black Friday’ coupons offering “hundreds of dollars” to be used shopping at stores. “Be wary if someone asks you to pay using gift cards or wire transfers, which are commonly requested by scam artists,” DeWine’s office said.
• Be aware of refund policies before buying items. Under Ohio consumer protection laws, stores are not required to provide refunds or offer “a specific type of return policy.” Stores that offer a return policy must clearly tell consumers what the policy is before purchases are completed, should not post refund policies on the back of sales receipts or inform consumers of return policies after check-out, according to DeWine’s office.
• Check ads for exclusions and limitations. According to the Attorney General’s office, exclusions and limitations should be “clearly disclosed.” DeWine advises consumers to find out if an offer is only valid during certain hours, if limited quantities of products are available, or if other terms and conditions apply to items being sold. “If a seller advertises a product at a certain price but sells out of it by the time you respond to the ad, you may have the right to a rain check,” DeWine’s office said. “However, sellers are not required to provide rain checks if they clearly disclose the number of goods available at that price or if they clearly state that no rain checks will be given.”
• Carefully research sellers by searching for complaints filed with the Better Business Bureau and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, and read online customer reviews to discover what customers have previously said about a seller’s customer service.
• Be knowledgeable about the differences in gift cards. Gift cards branded by a credit card company for use in stores anywhere may reduce in value sooner than single-store gift cards. Promotional cards, such as those obtained free-with-purchase may last for only a short amount of time and may not offer the same protections as other cards. The Attorney General’s Office advises consumers to use gift cards quickly to avoid the risk of the card being lost, stolen or reduced in value.
• Think cybersecurity. Consumers should avoid using free, public Wi-Fi when entering credit card numbers for purchases and use secure websites instead when entering personal information. DeWine’s office also advises consumers to keep software, apps, and operating systems up to date. Additional cybersecurity tips are available on the Ohio Attorney General’s website.
• Pay by credit card when possible. Paying for purchases with a credit card usually provides greater protections from unauthorized charges than other payment method types. In general, a consumer’s responsibility for unauthorized charges when paying with a credit card is limited to $50 dollars, and the credit card holder has certain rights to dispute charges, a feature that may not be available to debit-card holders or those using other forms of payment.
For assistance with consumer problems, contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or at 800-282-0515.
