BOYS

Piketon 52, Westfall 25

Waverly 58, Portsmouth West 48

Western 82, Symmes Valley 70

Eastern 55, Minford 69

Zane Trace 78, Paint Valley 68

Oak Hill 49, Northwest 24

South Webster 62, Valley 47

Unioto 60, Huntington 34

Adena 54, Southeastern 29

Load comments