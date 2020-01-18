BOYS
Piketon 52, Westfall 25
Waverly 58, Portsmouth West 48
Western 82, Symmes Valley 70
Eastern 55, Minford 69
Zane Trace 78, Paint Valley 68
Oak Hill 49, Northwest 24
South Webster 62, Valley 47
Unioto 60, Huntington 34
Adena 54, Southeastern 29
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
BOYS
Piketon 52, Westfall 25
Waverly 58, Portsmouth West 48
Western 82, Symmes Valley 70
Eastern 55, Minford 69
Zane Trace 78, Paint Valley 68
Oak Hill 49, Northwest 24
South Webster 62, Valley 47
Unioto 60, Huntington 34
Adena 54, Southeastern 29
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.