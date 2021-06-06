Over the course of its history, the Shawnee State volleyball program has always managed to find a great collection of talents who are not only great athletes, but great students as well.
Chalk up another win in both categories for the Bears with the signing of Miami Trace standout Olivia Fliehman. The 5-9 senior, after leading Miami Trace to a 14-win turnaround in a matter of two seasons, will look to make a similar dent at Shawnee State beginning in the Fall 2021 semester.
For Fliehman, the opportunity to continue her playing career -- less than an hour and a half from home -- means a great deal to the incoming freshman.
"I've been following the program and the success that has been produced, and how Devan's built that," Fliehman said. "Coming from a high school program where we had to build from the ground up, it's exciting that I can be a part of another team that's going to continue to grow. I'm excited for the opportunity."
At Miami Trace, Fliehman was part of a building process herself. On a team with just four wins during her sophomore season, Fliehman, as well as several members of the roster and the coaching staff, came to the conclusion that significant alterations had to be made -- including that of her own play as well as her teammates'.
"After the four-win season two seasons ago, there were a lot of things that had to change," Fliehman said. "Myself and a couple of teammates, as well as the coaches, realized that there had to be a mindset change.
Following a sophomore campaign where Fliehman posted 85 kills, 21 blocks and 10 aces, the Washington Court House native improved significantly as a junior, notching 178 kills, 285 digs and 52 aces while posting a .130 attack percentage -- a great deal better than her .009 attack mark the year prior.
Miami Trace, as a result, tripled their win total as a result of the improvement of Fliehman and Co., going from 4-18 to 12-9 in a season's time while improving their Frontier Athletic Conference (FAC) mark from 3-7 during the 2018 season to an 8-2 overall record in the 2019 campaign.
We just honed in on our games and put the time in, and personally, I got a much bigger role on the team and some of my teammates did, as well," Fliehman said of the improvement. "We built up the respect for each other and our teammates as we saw how hard each of us were working. That was huge. Everyone knew their roles and played to their roles. It became a very team-oriented mindset.
That team-first attitude and relentless desire to improve proved to be paramount, as not even COVID and the various unknowns that came with it could slow down Miami Trace's progression as a unit in 2020.
Overall, the Panthers, as a team, ran the table in the FAC in 2020 en route to a conference championship, losing just one match all season en route to a 16-1 finish in the regular season. Miami Trace, a No. 2 seed in the Southeast Sectional/District Tournament, then defeated fellow FAC foes Hillsboro and Jackson in the playoffs to reach the district semifinals, where the Panthers fell in a competitive straight-set defeat to Circleville (25-19, 25-18, 25-22).
"It's been so nice, especially where we had seasons at the beginning of my high school career where we really struggled," Fliehman said. "I'm just so proud of the program's direction and to have the season that we did this year. It's been really fun to be a part of a growing program and to see the process of that, step-by-step. I'm very proud."
In that success, Fliehman had more than done her part.
The senior captain, in helping Miami Trace finish the year 18-2, ultimately amassed 296 kills, 334 digs, 61 service aces and 26 blocks -- all career-bests -- while also hitting a career-best .236 on the attack.
As a result, Fliehman earned FAC Player of the Year honors and was one of six players in the District 14 realm to be named to the Division 1 and 2 Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association All-District Team. Fliehman was also named as a Southern Ohio Sports Authority (SOSA) All-Star Game MVP, alongside Zane Trace's Alexis Betts, Vinton County's Cameron Zinn, and Northwest's Haidyn Wamsley -- the latter a fellow Shawnee State signee herself.
Fliehman, however, knows as well as anybody that the success that she had individually, as well as Miami Trace's overall success as a unit, wasn't a one-person show.
"We all really stepped up to provide a difference in our program, because we knew that we could perform better than we had been," Fliehman said. "I thought that it was really good how everyone came together and bought into the team aspect, and we all capitalized on our faith in each other as well as our hard work alongside one another. I believe that Devan feels the exact same way, so I'm excited to continue that for the next four years."
Outside of the court, Fliehman certainly hasn't been shy about taking on a laundry list of tasks. The senior is a member of Miami Trace's National Honor Society and directed the banquet for the incoming NHS inductees this spring, and also serves as a member of the school's student government as well as its key club.
When Fliehman arrives on the Shawnee State campus in the Fall 2021 semester, the goals of the future nursing major will be similar to the ones that she's established for herself at Miami Trace -- to lead in all facets and to find the best ways to help everybody eat.
"I just want to be a huge part of the program in any way possible," Fliehman said. "Whether that's through support, encouragement, leadership, or whatever task Devan has in store for me, that's exactly what I want to do. I just want to see another program have success and play a huge role in that."
For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.