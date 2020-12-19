Date Location/Opponent Time

12/4 @ Portsmouth West 6:00

12/8 @ South Webster 6:00

12/10 @SSU-Teays Valley Christian (WV) TBA

12/12 Miami Trace 6:00

12/15 Minford 6:00

12/18 @ Oak Hill 6:00

12/21 @ Eastern 6:00

12/29 Holiday Classic 6:00

12/30 Holiday Classic 6:00

1/5 Wheelersburg 6:00

1/8 @ Northwest 6:00

1/12 @ Valley 6:00

1/15 Portsmouth West 6:00

Date Location/Opponent Time

1/16 Heath 6:00

1/19 South Webster 6:00

1/23 @ Bishop Ready 1:00

1/26 @ Minford 6:00

1/29 Oak Hill 6:00

2/2 Eastern 6:00

2/5 @ Wheelersburg 6:00

2/9 Northwest 6:00

2/12 Valley 6:00

Note: These schedules were submitted prior to basketball season. They are subject to change due to Covid-19, weather, or other circumstances.

Recommended for you


Load comments