Rio Grande's Jitske De Muinjk boots the ball over three Brescia defenders during Saturday's 3-1 win over the Bearcats at Evan E. Davis Field. De Muinjk tied the game on a penalty kick with just under six minutes remaining. 

 Photo by Justyce Stout

RIO GRANDE, Ohio - With their post-season aspirations hanging in the balance, the University of Rio Grande women's soccer team mounted the kind of rally that you don't see everyday.

The RedStorm shook off their offensive struggles by scoring three times in the final six minutes and posting a 3-1 Senior Day win over Brescia University, Saturday afternoon, at Evan E. Davis Field.


