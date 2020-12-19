# Name Grade
1 Chase Carter 10
3 Abe McBee 9
13 Trenten Brown 12
11 Lance Barnett 11
12 Dillion Mattox 12
15 Isaac Richardson 11
20 Errol Hesson 12
22 Neil Leist 10
24 Brennen Slusher 11
30 Coltan Denny 12
32 Logan Salisbury 11
34 Bill Tackett 12
44 Jake Tribby 12
Head Coach: Lakiem Lockery
Varsity Assistant Coach: Ethan Leist
Junior Varsity Coach: Jairus Ward
