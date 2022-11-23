Waverly Boys Varsity Basketball Roster 2022-2023 Nov 23, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save # Name Ht. Gr.0 Kaden Wireman 6’0” 111 Mason Kelly 6 ’4” 102 Hudson Kelly 6’3” 123 Jamison Morton 5’11” 115 Cade Carroll 5’11” 1110 Caden Nibert 5’10” 1112 Carson Peters 6’3” 913 Will Armstrong 6’0” 1014 Cameron Umphries 6’0” 1023 Ryan Haynes 6’6” 1030 Jake Schrader 6’4” 11Head Coach: Evan CallihanAssistant Coaches: Austin Vance, Colton Salyers, Jairus Ward and Jonathan Buckler Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roster Basketball Caden Nibert Jamison Morton Varsity Name Kaden Wireman Carson Peters Head Coach Sport Austin Vance Jairus Ward Colton Salyers Evan Callihan Jonathan Buckler Coach Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.