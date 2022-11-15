BATAVIA – The 2023 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series schedule is slated to be bigger and better than ever before.

The nation’s premier tour for dirt late models will bring 56 events to 32 tracks across 16 states from January to October with over $5 million in purse money up for grabs along the way. Per usual, the 2023 campaign will launch with 13 events during Georgia-Florida Speedweeks and conclude with the 43rd Annual Dirt Track World Championship.


