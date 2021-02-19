The women’s basketball program at Shawnee State continued to be among the flagbearers of the Mid-South Conference from a rankings standpoint, taking home 266 points in all to claim the 18th position in the latest version of the NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches Poll.
Shawnee State (16-6, 10-6 MSC) continues to be led by Brandie Snow (17.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.9 steals), Carson Roney (12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 50 percent shooting) and Anyia Pride (12 points, 7.5 rebounds, one steal) overall. Marnae Holland is averaging 9.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game coming off of the bench while Natalie Zuchowski holds averages of 7.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in a bench role.
The remaining two starters for Shawnee State, Bethany Mackin and Abbie Kallner, are averaging 5.7 and 5.4 points per contest, respectively.
Kallner, in particular, has been critical for SSU over the past two weeks, as the Wheelersburg native and sophomore point guard has scored at least nine points in each of her last four games while shooting at or better than 50 percent from the field in each of those contests. She scored a career-high 14 points against Thomas More Monday evening.
For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.