COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the football regional semifinal playoff pairings and neutral sites Sunday afternoon. Division I, II, III and V will play on Friday, while Division IV, VI and VII will play on Saturday. All games kick off at 7 p.m.

A team’s won-lost record, regional seed and state rank do not factor into neutral site selections. Rarely can an available site be found exactly halfway between the two schools. Neutral sites receive a rental fee amount from the OHSAA and they keep revenue from concessions, parking and program sales.


