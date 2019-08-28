Date ......Opponent/Location .................Time
8/8 .......................Portsmouth Inv. @ Elks ..................9:00
8/9 ........................Bloom Carroll Invite ......................9:00
8/13 ......................SVC Practice @ Crown Hill .........1:00
8/19 ......................SVC #1 @ Crown Hill ...................4:30
8/20 .....................SVC practice @ Dogwood Hills...4:30
8/22 .......................Girls match @ Pickaway CC .......4:00
8/26 .......................Girls match @ Crown Hill ...........4:30
8/27 ......................SVC #2 @ Dogwood Hills ...........4:00
8/28 ......................SVC practice @ Pickaway CC .....4:30
8/29 ......................SVC #3 @ Pickaway CC ...............4:30
8/31 .......................Westfall Inv. @ Crown Hill .........8:00
9/4 .........................SVC practice @ Valley Vista ......4:30
9/5 .........................SVC #4 @ Valley Vista ................4:30
9/11 .......................SVC #5 @ Big Beaver ...................4:30
9/16 .......................SVC practice @ Jaycees ...............4:30
9/18 .......................SVC #6 @ Jaycees .........................4:30
9/19 .......................SVC #7/8 @ Elks ...........................9:00
9/24 .......................Sectional @ Elks ..........................TBA
10/2 .......................District @ Crown Hill .................TBA
