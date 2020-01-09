GIRLS
Waverly 49, Portsmouth West 48
Piketon 48, Westfall 59
Symmes Valley 52, Western 48
Eastern 37, Minford 54
Unioto 58, Paint Valley 41
Huntington 30, Zane Trace 21
Southeastern 51, Adena 35
Northwest 36, Oak Hill 30
South Webster 52, Valley 49
Clay 64, Notre Dame 60
Peebles 71, Fairfield 55
