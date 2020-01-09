GIRLS

Waverly 49, Portsmouth West 48

Piketon 48, Westfall 59

Symmes Valley 52, Western 48

Eastern 37, Minford 54

Unioto 58, Paint Valley 41

Huntington 30, Zane Trace 21

Southeastern 51, Adena 35

Northwest 36, Oak Hill 30

South Webster 52, Valley 49

Clay 64, Notre Dame 60

Peebles 71, Fairfield 55

Email at jbillings@newswatchman.com; follow on Twitter @ Julie_Billings

Load comments