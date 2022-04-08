The Shawnee State track and field team split the squad and competed at the Oliver Nikoloff Invitational hosted by the University of Cincinnati and the Landon Bond Invitational hosted by Berea College. At the Oliver Nikoloff Invitational, 3 runners were able to hit national standards to compete at the NAIA Track & Field Championships in May. Sierra Poppell (SR) ran in the 5000m race running it in a time of 17:21.67, besting the standard by 14 seconds. Aiden Kammler (JR/Portsmouth, Ohio) and Thryceton Deckard (SR/Monroe, Ohio) hit the standard in the 1500m race. Kammler and Deckard went 3:56.05 and 3:56.07, respectively.
Landen Smith (FR/McDermott, Ohio) also ran in the 1500m race running a 4:09.64. Jonah Phillips (JR/Chillicothe, Ohio) ran in the 5000m race running it in a time of 15:00.49. In the 800m run, Thryceton Deckard ran a 1:56.07. Following Deckard, Landen Smith ran a 1:58.68 and Aiden Kammler ran a 2:00.22. Jessica Price (SR/Proctorville, Ohio) ran in the women's 800m race running it in a time of 2:17.30. Haidyn Wamsley high jumped a height of 1.56m, placing 7th.
At the Landon Bond Invitational, Matthew Rauch (FR/Vincent, Ohio) placed 5th in the 3000m Steeplechase running it in a time of 10:37.24. Following Rauch, Zach Sharrock (SO/Ashville, Ohio) placed 8th running a 11:28.03. Philip Evory (SO/Waverly, Ohio) (7th, 4:15.46), Mason Blizzard (SO/South Webster, Ohio) (9th, 4:19.07), Thomas Hoggard (16th, 4:25.06), Malachi Shugert (FR/Rossford, Ohio) (21st, 4:31.51), and Evan Siberell (25th, 4:40.25) all ran in the men's 1500m race. In the men's 800m race, Mason Blizzard finished 7th with a time of 2:03.38. Following Blizzard, Philip Evory (9th, 2:04.21), Thomas Hoggard (14th, 2:07.69), Malachi Shugert (23rd, 2:14.92), and Evan Siberell (24th, 2:15.27) also competed in the 800m race.
The Bears will be back in action at the Flames Invitational in Cleveland, Tennessee on April 8.
