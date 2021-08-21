# Name Ht. Wt. Pos. Class
1 Mark Stulley 5-9 155 WR/DB 12
2 Hudson Kelly 6-2 165 QB/DB 9
3 Mason Kelly 6-3 165 QB/DB 9
4 J.T. Barnett 6-0 195 TE/LB 12
5 Peyton Harris 5-11 170 RB/LB 11
6 Will Futhey 6-5 205 WR/DB 12
7 Lane Bear 5-10 125 WR/DB 9
8 Wyatt Crabtree 6-2 205 TE/DE 11
9 Penn Morrison 6-4 194 WR/DB 12
10 Jason McClellan 5-10 175 WR/DB 12
11 Cai Marquez 6-0 175 WR/DB 12
12 Braylon Robertson 5-9 205 TE/LB 9
13 Jamison Morton 5-8 120 WR/DB 10
14 Cade Carroll 5-9 145 WR/DB 9
15 Wade Futhey 5-11 185 QB/DB 12
16 Quinton Hurd 6-3 205 QB/DL 10
17 Caden Arrowood 6-1 130 WR/DB 11
18 Landon Swinning 6-1 140 WR/DB 9
19 Sam Paynter 6-3 235 FB/DL 11
20 Mason Sparks 6-2 155 WR/DE 9
21 Dawson Shoemaker 6-0 200 RB/DB 12
22 Jase Hurd 5-8 165 RB/OLB 10
23 Mason Pollard 6-2 155 RB/DB 9
24 Wyatt Dimit 6-1 190 TE/DE 10
25 Dakota Harris 5-11 155 WR/DB 155
27 Alex Boles 5-11 155 WR/DB 11
28 Michael Delgado 5-5 150 RB/DB 10
29 Gavin Claytor 5-10 155 OL/DL 11
30 Joe Fashbaugh 5-10 190 RB/DL 12
32 Austin Topping 5-10 150 WR/DL 12
33 Mason Crabtree 5-9 120 WR/DB 9
34 Creed Smith 5-9 155 RB/DB 10
35 Prestin Delgado 5-8 155 WR/DB 10
42 Laine Johnson 5-8 130 RB/DB 12
44 Ty Evans 6-2 205 OL/DL 12
45 Seth Thompson 5-8 140 RB/DB 9
47 Trey Brushart 5-9 180 FB/LB 11
50 Chris Delgado 5-10 210 OL/DL 12
51 Jace Gecowets 5-9 215 OL/LB 10
52 Jake Schrader 6-3 240 OL/DL 10
53 Will Armstrong 6-1 150 OL/DE 9
54 Brock Adams 6-2 305 OL/DL 11
55 Nate Welsh 6-2 235 OL/DL 10
56 Dallas Downs 5-9 165 OL/DL 9
57 Justin Williams 5-8 190 OL/DL 10
58 Brandon McGuinn 5-10 315 DL 12
59 Braedon Horsely 5-10 235 OL/DL 10
60 Kolton Lansing 5-9 150 OL/DL 11
61 Bryce Nickell 5-5 135 RB/DB 9
62 Devon McGuinn 5-10 205 OL/DL 10
63 Braylon Fredrick 5-9 150 WR/DB 10
64 Jake Taylor 5-10 215 OL/DL 12
65 Brandon Trego 6-1 185 OL/DL 10
68 Maddox Leffler 5-10 225 OL/DL 9
70 Evan Shoemaker 6-0 240 OL/DL 9
71 Landon Shiland 5-11 235 OL/DL 11
72 Chris Rollins 5-9 195 OL/DL 12
73 Logan Long 5-9 265 OL/DL 11
74 Zak Green 5-10 220 OL/DL 12
75 Jacob Sherrick 6-3 205 OL/DL 11
76 Cody Helton 6-1 275 OL/DL 12
77 Hunter South 5-10 210 OL/DL 9
79 Jaygen Knisley 6-1 315 OL/DL 9
80 Tyrell Harris 5-9 145 WR/DB 10
83 Tyler Malone 5-7 120 WR/DB 10
84 Kody Swords 6-1 155 WR/OLB 9
85 Rayden McCune 5-7 150 TE/LB 9
88 Dylan Williams 5-7 170 TE/LB 10
92 Keagan Smith 5-9 150 K 12
