# Name Ht. Wt. Pos. Class

1 Mark Stulley 5-9 155 WR/DB 12

2 Hudson Kelly 6-2 165 QB/DB 9

3 Mason Kelly 6-3 165 QB/DB 9

4 J.T. Barnett 6-0 195 TE/LB 12

5 Peyton Harris 5-11 170 RB/LB 11

6 Will Futhey 6-5 205 WR/DB 12

7 Lane Bear 5-10 125 WR/DB 9

8 Wyatt Crabtree 6-2 205 TE/DE 11

9 Penn Morrison 6-4 194 WR/DB 12

10 Jason McClellan 5-10 175 WR/DB 12

11 Cai Marquez 6-0 175 WR/DB 12

12 Braylon Robertson 5-9 205 TE/LB 9

13 Jamison Morton 5-8 120 WR/DB 10

14 Cade Carroll 5-9 145 WR/DB 9

15 Wade Futhey 5-11 185 QB/DB 12

16 Quinton Hurd 6-3 205 QB/DL 10

17 Caden Arrowood 6-1 130 WR/DB 11

18 Landon Swinning 6-1 140 WR/DB 9

19 Sam Paynter 6-3 235 FB/DL 11

20 Mason Sparks 6-2 155 WR/DE 9

21 Dawson Shoemaker 6-0 200 RB/DB 12

22 Jase Hurd 5-8 165 RB/OLB 10

23 Mason Pollard 6-2 155 RB/DB 9

# Name Ht. Wt. Pos. Class

24 Wyatt Dimit 6-1 190 TE/DE 10

25 Dakota Harris 5-11 155 WR/DB 155

27 Alex Boles 5-11 155 WR/DB 11

28 Michael Delgado 5-5 150 RB/DB 10

29 Gavin Claytor 5-10 155 OL/DL 11

30 Joe Fashbaugh 5-10 190 RB/DL 12

32 Austin Topping 5-10 150 WR/DL 12

33 Mason Crabtree 5-9 120 WR/DB 9

34 Creed Smith 5-9 155 RB/DB 10

35 Prestin Delgado 5-8 155 WR/DB 10

42 Laine Johnson 5-8 130 RB/DB 12

44 Ty Evans 6-2 205 OL/DL 12

45 Seth Thompson 5-8 140 RB/DB 9

47 Trey Brushart 5-9 180 FB/LB 11

50 Chris Delgado 5-10 210 OL/DL 12

51 Jace Gecowets 5-9 215 OL/LB 10

52 Jake Schrader 6-3 240 OL/DL 10

53 Will Armstrong 6-1 150 OL/DE 9

54 Brock Adams 6-2 305 OL/DL 11

55 Nate Welsh 6-2 235 OL/DL 10

56 Dallas Downs 5-9 165 OL/DL 9

57 Justin Williams 5-8 190 OL/DL 10

58 Brandon McGuinn 5-10 315 DL 12

# Name Ht. Wt. Pos. Class

59 Braedon Horsely 5-10 235 OL/DL 10

60 Kolton Lansing 5-9 150 OL/DL 11

61 Bryce Nickell 5-5 135 RB/DB 9

62 Devon McGuinn 5-10 205 OL/DL 10

63 Braylon Fredrick 5-9 150 WR/DB 10

64 Jake Taylor 5-10 215 OL/DL 12

65 Brandon Trego 6-1 185 OL/DL 10

68 Maddox Leffler 5-10 225 OL/DL 9

70 Evan Shoemaker 6-0 240 OL/DL 9

71 Landon Shiland 5-11 235 OL/DL 11

72 Chris Rollins 5-9 195 OL/DL 12

73 Logan Long 5-9 265 OL/DL 11

74 Zak Green 5-10 220 OL/DL 12

75 Jacob Sherrick 6-3 205 OL/DL 11

76 Cody Helton 6-1 275 OL/DL 12

77 Hunter South 5-10 210 OL/DL 9

79 Jaygen Knisley 6-1 315 OL/DL 9

80 Tyrell Harris 5-9 145 WR/DB 10

83 Tyler Malone 5-7 120 WR/DB 10

84 Kody Swords 6-1 155 WR/OLB 9

85 Rayden McCune 5-7 150 TE/LB 9

88 Dylan Williams 5-7 170 TE/LB 10

92 Keagan Smith 5-9 150 K 12

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments