Rio Grande women - Lexi Woods

Rio Grande's Lexi Woods (Paint Valley graduate) battles with Grace's Kate Rulli for rebound positioning during Wednesday night's game between the two schools in the second round of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship at the Newt Oliver Arena. Rio Grande defeated the Lancers, 99-55. 

 Photo by Justyce Marcum

RIO GRANDE, Ohio - Wednesday night marked the final appearance of the 2022-23 season for the University of Rio Grande women's basketball team on its home court at the Newt Oliver Arena.

And head coach David Smalley's squad made sure it left a lasting impression on its red sea of supporters.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments