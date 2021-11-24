#;Name;Pos.;Gr.

0;Mason Pollard;G;9

1;Mason Kelly;F;9

2;Braylon Simmons;G;9

3;Mason Sparks;F;9

5;Eli Hobbs;G;9

10;Cade Carroll;G;9

12;Will Armstrong;F;9

13;Hunter Hauck;F;9

15;Ryan Haynes;F;9

20;Blayse Jones;F;9

23;Ryan Haynes;F;9

25;Adam Straight;G;9

30;Cam Umphries;G;9

Head Freshman Coach: Colton Salyers

Assistant Coach: Michael Goodman

