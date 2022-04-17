Date Location/Opponent Time

3/26 @ West Union 11:00

3/29 @ Paint Valley 5:00

3/31 Piketon 5:00

4/1 @ Notre Dame 5:00

4/2 @ Washington CH 11:00

4/4 Glenwood 5:00

4/5 @ Eastern 5:00

4/6 @ Symmes Valley 5:00

4/8 @ Clay 5:00

4/9 @ McClain 11:00

4/11 @ East 5:00

4/13 Green 5:00

4/15 @ Huntington 5:00

4/18 Notre Dame 5:00

4/20 @ Glenwood 5:00

4/21 Eastern 5:00

4/22 Symmes Valley 5:00

4/25 Clay 5:00

4/27 East 5:00

4/29 @ Green 5:00

5/2 Manchester 5:00

5/5 Paint Valley 5:00

