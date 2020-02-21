DELAWARE, Ohio - Kaila Barr gave the University of Rio Grande women’s track and field team its only Top 10 showing in Friday’s Ohio Wesleyan Open at the Gordon Field House.
Barr, a freshman from Waverly, Ohio, took first place in the weight throw with a toss of 15.50m.
Rio Grande finished at the bottom of the eight-team field with 10 points.
Denison University won the team title with 83 points, while Muskingum University (72.5 points) and Shawnee State University (71 points) rounded out the top three.
Rio Grande will close out its indoor regular season schedule with a trip to the University of Findlay on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.