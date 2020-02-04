Saturday, Feb. 1
BOYS
Waverly 37, Jackson
WHS;-;6;7;6;18;-;37
JHS;-;17;8;14;12;-;51
WAVERLY (37) — Tanner Smallwood 2 0 2-2 6, Mark Stulley 1 1 0-1 5, Trey Robertson 3 0 4-4 10, Will Futhey 3 2 0-0 12, Zeke Brown 1 0 2-2 4, Michael Goodman 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 10 3 8-9 37.
JACKSON (51) — Caleb Wallis 3 1 9-12 19, Drew Bregg 4 0 2-2 10, Caden Donaldson 1 1 3-4 8, Braxton Hammond 3 0 1-2 7, Griffin Brown 0 0 0-0 0, Evan Spires 2 0 0-0 4, Jacob Winters 0 0 0-0 0, Boston Kuhn 0 1 1-2 4, TOTALS 13 3 16-22 51.
Zane Trace 55, Piketon 39
ZTHS;-;14;16;10;15;-;55
PHS;-;9;8;12;10;-;39
ZANE TRACE (55) — Cam Evans 5 0 6-8 16, Colby Swain 3 0 1-2 7, Nick Nesser 4 0 1-2 9, Triton Davidson 8 0 0-2 16, Luke Johnson 2 1 0-0 7, TOTALS 22 1 8-14 55.
PIKETON (39) — Levi Gullion 2 0 0-0 4, Shane Leedy 0 0 2-2 2, Brody Fuller 1 3 1-2 12, Kydan Potts 0 0 0-2 0, Chris Chandler 3 2 2-4 14, Tra Swayne 1 1 2-2 7, Tyree Harris 0 0 0-0 0, Logan Nichols 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 7 6 7-12 39.
Monday, Feb. 3
GIRLS
Piketon 50, Zane Trace 37
PHS;-;9;9;17;15;-;50
ZTHS;-;10;6;9;12;-;37
PIKETON (50) — Kennedy Jenkins 6 0 6-7 18, Jazz Lamerson 4 0 2-5 10, Ally Ritchie 0 0 0-0 0, Ava Little 1 0 2-2 4, Bailey Vulgamore 3 1 4-4 13, Addison Johnson 0 0 0-0 0, Hayleigh Risner 1 0 3-4 5, Savannah McNelly 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 15 1 17-22 50.
ZANE TRACE (37) — Lauren Lane 4 2 0-0 16, Emily Allen 5 0 2-5 12, Alara Crow 2 0 0-0 4, Gracey McCullough 3 0 1-2 7, Maddie Rittenhouse 0 0 0-0 0, Kinley May 0 0 0-0 0, Hannah Kerr 0 0 0-0 0, Gabie Hamm 0 0 0-0 0, Alexis Guffey 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 14 2 3-7 37.
Eastern 31, Wheelersburg 63
EHS;-;8;8;5;10;-;31
WHS;-;15;13;18;17;-;63
EASTERN (31) — Abby Cochenour 3 3 2-4 17, Andee Lester 5 0 1-2 11, Chloe' Dixon 0 1 0-0 3, Skylar White 0 0 0-0 0, Addison Cochenour 0 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Greene 0 0 0-0 0, Kelsey Helphenstine 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 8 4 3-6 31.
WHEELERSBURG (63) — Brittani Wolfenbarker 0 1 0-0 3, Lani Irwin 0 0 0-0 0, Alaini Keeney 1 2 4-4 12, Ellie Kallner 1 1 0-0 5, Kaylee Darnell 5 2 0-0 16, Lauren Jolly 2 0 0-0 4, Madison Whittaker 1 2 0-0 8, Brynley Preston 1 0 0-0 2, Annie Coriell 0 0 0-0 0, Lindsey Heimbach 0 0 0-0 0, Makenna Walker 1 0 0-2 2, Lexie Rucker 1 0 3-4 5, Macee Eaton 2 0 0-0 4, Kiera Kennard 0 0 0-0 0, 16 8 7-9 63.
