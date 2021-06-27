In addition to their previously listed camp dates, the women's soccer program at Shawnee State will be hosting a player identification clinic, which will take place on Sunday, July 18 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Shawnee Turf in Portsmouth.
The ID Clinic, which is open to high school freshman through seniors, Shawnee State students, college transfers, and internationals who are interested in playing women's soccer at Shawnee State, will feature instruction from SSU head coach Natasha Ademakinwa and SSU assistant coach Michaela Garner among others.
The ID Clinic will be split in two different segments, with goalkeepers receiving instruction from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and the remaining field players participating in instruction from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Payment is $30 for each goalkeeper who registers and $50 for each field player who registers. Clinic payment can be made on the day of the clinic.
Online registration will close at the end of business on Friday, July 16. The registration form is here: http://www.ssubears.com/SIDHelp/form/69.php.
For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears.
