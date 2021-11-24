# Name Pos. Gr.

0 Wyatt Dimit F 10

1 Caden Nibert G 10

2 Jamison Morton G 10

3 Mason Kelly F 9

4 Will Armstrong F 9

5 Mason Pollard G 9

10 Cade Carroll G 9

11 Cooper Carrier F 10

12 Hunter Hauck F 9

# Name Pos. Gr.

13 Mason Sparks F 9

15 Ryan Haynes F 9

20 Landon Arrowood F 10

22 Ben Nichols F 10

23 Tanner Nichols F 10

30 Zander King F 10

Head J.V. Coach: Matt Rhodes

Assistant Coach: Michael Goodman

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you


Load comments