GLENVILLE, W.Va. - Sierra Cress had a pair of top three finishes, while teammate Kaila Barr had two top five performances to lead the University of Rio Grande women’s track & field team in their outdoor season opener at Glenville (WV) State College’s Brandi Bowen Memorial Invitational.
The two-day event wrapped up on Sunday at I.L. & Sue Morris Stadium.
Cress, a freshman from Greenville, Ohio, took second place in the discus throw with a toss of 37.93m and third place in the hammer throw with a heave of 46.85m.
Barr, a freshman from Waverly, Ohio, was third in the discus throw at 36.14m and fourth in the hammer throw at 40.93m.
Other top 10 showings for the RedStorm came from sophomore Samantha Miller (Greensprings, OH), who was fifth in the discus throw at 34.28m; junior Chase Davis (Huntington, WV), who was sixth in the long jump at 4.69m participating as unattached; and senior Chanavier Robinson (Ravenna, OH), who placed 10th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.37.
As a team, Rio Grande finished ninth among the 12 competing schools with 29 points.
Wheeling Jesuit won the team championship with 190.33 points, while West Liberty (105 pts.) and West Virginia Wesleyan (69 pts.) rounded out the top three.
Rio Grande will return to action this weekend, although the site of the meet has yet to be determined.
