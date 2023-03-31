CHILLICOTHE, Ohio - Coming off their second championship in three seasons and the club's third as part of the Prospect League, the Chillicothe Paints look to maintain their winning tradition with the naming of 2023 field manager Michael Boswell.
Boswell is currently a graduate assistant at Tiffin University, where he recently completed his collegiate playing career, spending time with former Paints standouts Cody Orr, Gunnar Boehm, Tim Orr and others.
"I am super excited to manage the Paints this summer, I've always heard great things about the program," said Boswell. "I've heard even better things about the community and the support the Paints receive."
As a player, Boswell left Tiffin as the school's all-time leader in career wins, strikeouts and innings pitched, collecting numerous awards along the way, including:
• 2017 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Freshman Pitcher of the Year
• 2021 Great Midwest Athletic Conference (GMAC) second team All-Conference starting pitcher
• 2022 GMAC first team All-Conference
• 2022 GMAC Pitcher of the Year
• 2022 National College Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Regional Pitcher of the Year
• 2022 NCBWA first team All-Region
• 2022 Conference Commissioners Association (CCA) first team all-region
• 2022 CCA third team All-American
Boswell is familiar with summer ball, having played two seasons for the Thomasville HiToms and one with the Holy Springs Salamanders in the Coastal Plain League.
"I'm excited to experience home games at the VA and hope to have another successful season," added Boswell.
A native of Beaver Falls, Pa., Boswell received his undergraduate degree in athletic administration at Tiffin.
Boswell takes over the Prospect League's all-time winningest team with 446 regular-season wins and 10 playoff appearances in 13 seasons. No team has won more championships than the Paints since the League restructured into its current form prior to the 2009 season.
The Paints open the 2023 season Wednesday, May 31, at Lafayette. Chillicothe returns to VA Memorial Stadium Thursday, June 1, to open the home portion of the schedule with a 7:05 p.m. matchup against the Champion City Kings.
To advertise at VA Memorial Stadium or to schedule company outings, birthdays, team picnics or to receive group discounts, call the Paints Office at (740) 773-8326. Season tickets are also available online at www.ChillicothePaints.com, the Paints Office & Gift Shop at 11 East 2nd Street in Chillicothe, or by calling (740) 773-8326.
