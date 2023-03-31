Boswell_Web
chillicothepaints.com

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio - Coming off their second championship in three seasons and the club's third as part of the Prospect League, the Chillicothe Paints look to maintain their winning tradition with the naming of 2023 field manager Michael Boswell.

Boswell is currently a graduate assistant at Tiffin University, where he recently completed his collegiate playing career, spending time with former Paints standouts Cody Orr, Gunnar Boehm, Tim Orr and others.


