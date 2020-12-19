Date Location/Opponent Time

11/23 @ Portsmouth West 6:00

11/30 @ South Webster 6:00

12/5 Jackson 12:00

12/7 Minford 6:00

12/9 @ Oak Hill 6:00

12/14 @ Eastern 6:00

12/17 Wheelersburg 6:00

12/21 @ Northwest 6:00

12/26 Holiday Classic @ Eastern 6:00

12/28 Holiday Classic @ Eastern 6:00

12/30 Zane Trace 12:00

1/4 @ Valley 6:00

1/7 Portsmouth West 6:00

Date Location/Opponent Time

1/11 South Webster 6:00

1/18 @ Minford 6:00

1/21 Oak Hill 6:00

1/23 @ Hillsboro 11:00

1/25 Eastern 6:00

1/28 @ Wheelersburg 6:00

1/30 @ McClain 12:00

2/1 Northwest 6:00

2/4 Valley 6:00

Note: These schedules were submitted prior to basketball season. They are subject to change due to Covid-19, weather, or other circumstances.

Recommended for you


Load comments