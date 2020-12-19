Date Location/Opponent Time
11/23 @ Portsmouth West 6:00
11/30 @ South Webster 6:00
12/5 Jackson 12:00
12/7 Minford 6:00
12/9 @ Oak Hill 6:00
12/14 @ Eastern 6:00
12/17 Wheelersburg 6:00
12/21 @ Northwest 6:00
12/26 Holiday Classic @ Eastern 6:00
12/28 Holiday Classic @ Eastern 6:00
12/30 Zane Trace 12:00
1/4 @ Valley 6:00
1/7 Portsmouth West 6:00
Date Location/Opponent Time
1/11 South Webster 6:00
1/18 @ Minford 6:00
1/21 Oak Hill 6:00
1/23 @ Hillsboro 11:00
1/25 Eastern 6:00
1/28 @ Wheelersburg 6:00
1/30 @ McClain 12:00
2/1 Northwest 6:00
2/4 Valley 6:00
Note: These schedules were submitted prior to basketball season. They are subject to change due to Covid-19, weather, or other circumstances.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.