 By Jacy Norgaard

CHILLICOTHE, OH (MARCH 24, 2023) – With over 20 years of racing experience under his belt, Jimmy Phelps continues to prove why he is still a force to be reckoned with each year – He never stops learning.

Even though the Baldwinsville, NY native is coming off a third-place finish last season in the points battle, including a fourth-place finish at the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 at Super DIRT Week, he’s still on the hunt to figure out what adjustments need to be made to ramp up his program. Especially with the championship season starting at Atomic Speedway, March 31-April 1.


