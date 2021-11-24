# Name Ht. Gr.

2 Shelby Blanton 5’5” 10

12 Aubree Fraley 5’7” 9

14 Sereniti Smith 5’4” 9

20 Aerian Tackett 5’3” 9

22 Savannah South 5’9” 9

35 Caris Risner 5’5” 9

Head JV Coach: Andrea Leeth

Trending Recipe Videos


Email at jbillings@newswatchman.com; follow on Twitter @ Julie_Billings

Recommended for you


Load comments