# Name Ht. Gr.
0 Peyton Harris 6-0 10
1 Mark Stulley 5-10 11
2 Hudson Kelly 6-2 10
3 Gage Wheeler 6-0 12
4 Trey Robertson 5-11 11
5 Wade Futhey 5-11 11
10 Drake Teeters 5-10 11
12 Mitch Green 6-1 10
13 Haydn’ Shanks 6-4 12
20 Will Futhey 6-5 12
22 Zeke Brown; 6-3 12
# Name Ht. Gr.
23 Phoenix Wolf 6-3 12
30 Eli Crabtree 6-1 12
Head Coach: Travis Robertson
Assistant Coaches: Willie Hobbs, Bill Hoover, Garland Stiltner
JV Head Coach: Matt Rhodes
Freshman Head Coach: Scott Hayes
JV/Freshman Assist: Coach Phil Hart
Trainer: Lauren Breitenbach
Scorekeeper: Martha Lopez
Ball Boys: Braylon Robertson, Kaiser Keesee, Kage Alexander
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.