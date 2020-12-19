# Name Ht. Gr.

0 Peyton Harris 6-0 10

1 Mark Stulley 5-10 11

2 Hudson Kelly 6-2 10

3 Gage Wheeler 6-0 12

4 Trey Robertson 5-11 11

5 Wade Futhey 5-11 11

10 Drake Teeters 5-10 11

12 Mitch Green 6-1 10

13 Haydn’ Shanks 6-4 12

20 Will Futhey 6-5 12

22 Zeke Brown; 6-3 12

# Name Ht. Gr.

23 Phoenix Wolf 6-3 12

30 Eli Crabtree 6-1 12

Head Coach: Travis Robertson

Assistant Coaches: Willie Hobbs, Bill Hoover, Garland Stiltner

JV Head Coach: Matt Rhodes

Freshman Head Coach: Scott Hayes

JV/Freshman Assist: Coach Phil Hart

Trainer: Lauren Breitenbach

Scorekeeper: Martha Lopez

Ball Boys: Braylon Robertson, Kaiser Keesee, Kage Alexander

