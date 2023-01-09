smwcwbb2

Players from both the University of Rio Grande and St. Mary of-the-Woods College look skyward awaiting a rebound during Saturday's game at Hamilton Arena in Saint Mary of-the-Woods, Indiana. The RedStorm routed the Pomeroys, 112-68. 

 Photo courtesy of SMWC Sports Information

SAINT MARY OF-THE-WOODS, Ind. - Five players scored in double figures and the University of Rio Grande shook off a slow start en route to a 112-68 thrashing of St. Mary of-the-Woods College, Saturday afternoon, in River States Conference women's basketball action at Hamilton Arena.

The 12th-ranked RedStorm pushed their record to 15-2 overall and 7-0 in league play with the lopsided win.


