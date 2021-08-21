# Name Ht. Wt. Pos. Class
1 Teagan Werner 5-9 145 WR 10
2 Ean Perkins 5-10 150 DB 11
3 Jace White 6-0 160 WR 10
4 Devon Conley 5-10 150 WR 12
5 Alex Jones 5-10 150 WR 11
7 Tyler Reed 5-10 140 WR 12
10 Wyatt Richardson 5-10 140 WR 9
11 Landon Cavinder 6-0 185 LB 9
12 Nathan Havens 5-9 160 WR 10
13 Mason Shaffner 5-10 145 WR 10
22 Charlie Martin 6-0 210 LB 11
24 Dillon Morton 6-0 215 QB 10
34 Brady Moore 5-8 160 RB 9
40 Landen Reinsmith 6-0 175 RB 10
52 Brayden Webb 6-0 215 LB 11
58 Jacob Johnson 6-2 290 Line 11
60 Colton Kirby 5-10 215 Line 9
61 Ethan Satterfield 6-1 250 Line 10
66 Charlie Williams 5-11 195 Line 10
71 Ayden Keeton 5-9 275 Line 10
72 Laken Tomlison 6-3 290 Line 11
73 Justin Bradley 6-1 285 Line 10
79 Payton Casada 6-0 350 Line 11
82 Braylon Lamerson 6-0 190 LB 10
88 K.J.Reinsmith 6-4 275 TE 11
