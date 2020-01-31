Western's homecoming ceremony and games versus the Green Bobcats scheduled for Friday evening, Jan. 31, have been postponed due to Green being out of school with the flu. The ceremony will take place Saturday evening, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. at the dance. The ceremony will also be repeated when the game is made up on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
The Waverly Lady Tigers have had two games postponed due to the flu. The game against Wheelersburg scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 30 will tentatively be played on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. The Monday, Feb. 3 game at Northwest has also been postponed.
Piketon's game at Zane Trace, which was scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 31, has now been set for Monday, Feb. 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.