Date Location/Opponent Time

11/23 Minford 6:00

11/30 @ Northwest 6:00

12/3 @ Oak Hill 6:00

12/7 South Webster 6:00

12/10 @ Valley 6:00

12/14 Waverly 6:00

12/17 Ports. West 6:00

12/19 @ Piketon 12:00

12/21 @ Wheelersburg 6:00

12/26 Pike Holiday Tourney@

* Waverly vs Western 6:00

* Eastern vs Piketon 8:00

12/28 Pike Holiday Tourney@

* Consolation Game 6:00

* Championship 8:00

1/7 @ Minford 6:00

1/11 Northwest 6:00

1/14 Oak Hill 6:00

1/16 Clay 12:00

1/18 @ South Webster 6:00

1/21 Valley 6:00

1/25 @ Waverly 6:00

1/28 @ Ports. West 6:00

1/30 @ Western 3:30

2/1 Wheelersburg 6:00

Note: These schedules were submitted prior to basketball season. They are subject to change due to Covid-19, weather, or other circumstances.

