BOYS
New Hope Christian 60, Eastern 59
Western 59, New Boston 73
Logan 58, Athens 54
Miami Trace 56, Washington C.H. 26
McClain 38, Hillsboro 71
Wellston 63, Miller 49
Amanda-Clearcreek 47, Logan Elm 55
Alexander 42, Trimble 53
