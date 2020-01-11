GIRLS
Paint Valley 56, Western 42
BOYS
Western 73, Paint Valley 62
Fairland 50, Waverly 29
Manchester 75, Southeastern 50
Ironton 56, Wheelersburg 47
New Boston 68, South Point 61
