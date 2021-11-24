Date Location/Opponent Time

11/22 @ Wheelersburg 6:00

11/29 Northwest 6:00

12/2 @ Minford 6:00

12/4 McClain 11:00

12/6 South Webster 6:00

12/13 @ Eastern 6:00

12/16 @ West 6:00

12/20 Oak Hill 6:00

12/23 @ Zane Trace 4:30

12/30 @ Fairfield Union 4:30

1/3 @ Valley 6:00

Date Location/Opponent Time

1/6 Wheelersburg 6:00

1/8 @ Gallia Academy 11:00

1/10 @ Northwest 6:00

1/13 Minford 6:00

1/17 @ South Webster 6:00

1/20 Washington C.H. 6:00

1/22 Hillsboro 11:00

1/24 Eastern 6:00

1/27 West 6:00

1/31 @ Oak Hill 6:00

2/3 Valley 6:00

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you


Load comments