For the second season in a row, the men's soccer program at Shawnee State placed at least 10 or more of its athletes on the Academic All-MSC lists by placing exactly 10 individuals on the 2020-21 Mid-South Conference Academic All-MSC list, as announced by conference officials Wednesday.
SSU, who notched its 10 individuals on the list after placing 11 players on the Academic All-MSC line in 2019, was again led by Kevin de Lange. de Lange, a 2019 CoSIDA Academic All-District and All-American honoree for his work on the field and in the classroom, continues to hold a near-spotless GPA, posting a 3.99 in business management with over 120 hours of academic credit earned.
Not far behind him, goalkeeper Corbin Betz also earned high marks. The sophomore holds a 3.96 GPA in health science and has over 130 hours of academic credit earned on his table. The junior has already earned an associate's degree, which he obtained in May 2020.
Mark de Graaf, who holds a 3.9 GPA, holds nearly 130 hours of academic credit himself as a business administration major with a marketing concentration, while Nathan Ewing holds a 3.8 GPA with over 110 hours of academic credit earned as a sport management major. Jack Sharman-Dodd, a individualized studies major, has a 3.78 GPA with more than 115 hours of academic credit to his name.
In their first season eligible for the award, Shawnee State sophomores Victor Aguilera and Joao Toledo also obtained Academic All-MSC honors. Aguilera, an exercise science major, earned a 3.78 GPA while obtaining more than 50 hours of academic credit, while Toledo holds a strong 3.7 with 45 hours of academic credit obtained.
Michael Rose, Carrick Duffey and Tanner Gampp rounded out the list of academic honorees for Shawnee State, with Rose's 3.5 GPA and 90 hours of academic credit in the marketing track of the business adminstration program, Duffey's 3.43 GPA and 125 hours of academic credit in health science, and Gampp's 3.34 GPA and more than 115 hours of academic credit in biology rounding out the strong academic output.
For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.