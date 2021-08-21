Date Location/Opponent Time

8/24 South Webster 7:30

8/26 @ Northwest 7:00

8/30 Wheelersburg 7:30

9/2 @ Minford 8:00

9/7 Athens 5:30

9/14 Northwest 7:30

9/16 @ South Webster 7:30

9/18 @ Gallia Academy 1:00

Date Location/Opponent Time

9/21 Portsmouth West 5:30

9/23 @ Wheelersburg 7:00

9/30 Minford 7:30

10/5 @ Alexander 7:30

10/7 @ Unioto 7:30

10/11 Miami Trace 7:30

10/14 Portsmouth West 7:30

