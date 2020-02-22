D2 BOYS SECTIONAL FINALS
Waverly 38, Unioto 34
Jackson 38, Logan Elm 57
Fairfield Union 43, Warren 46
D3 BOYS SECTIONAL FINALS
Chesapeake 59, Minford 49
Oak Hill 28, Ironton 42
Eastern Brown 56, Portsmouh 32
Wheelersburg 54, Meigs 32
D3 GIRLS SECTIONAL FINALS
North Adams 45, Wheelersburg 37
Ironton 39, South Point 26
D4 GIRLS SECTIONAL FINALS
Peebles 55, Waterford 45
Trimble 44, New Boston 34
