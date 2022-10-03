RIO GRANDE, Ohio - Talk about a 360-degree turnaround.
After rarely leading in Friday night's straight sets loss to Midway University, the University of Rio Grande women's volleyball team trailed just twice all afternoon in a 3-0 rout of Ohio Christian University, Saturday afternoon, in River States Conference action at the Newt Oliver Arena.
The RedStorm improved to 8-7 overall and 2-2 in league play with their 25-18, 25-17, 25-20 victory.
Ohio Christian dropped to 4-13 overall and 2-2 in the RSC with the loss.
The Trailblazers led just 3-2 in the opening set and 1-0 in set two, while finishing with three more attack errors (24) than they had kills (21).
Rio Grande tallied a .146 swing percentage with 35 kills, 21 errors and 96 attacks, while also finishing with three solo blocks, 16 block assists and a season-high 12 service aces.
The RedStorm had 10 of the final 14 winners to close out set one and led by as many as nine points on three occasions en route to the winning the second stanza.
Rio bolted to a 5-0 edge in set three - including a pair of aces by sophomore Jordan Brooks (Reynoldsburg, OH) - and twice led by as many as nine points to close out the match.
Junior Amanda Rarick (Canal Winchester, OH) led the winning effort with 13 kills, while fellow junior Shalea Byrd (Canal Winchester, OH) had 10 kills of her own to go along with all three of the RedStorm's solo blocks and one of its block assists.
Sophomore Avery Huntzinger (Canal Winchester, OH) chipped in with 29 assists and nine digs, while senior Jess Youse (Pettisville, OH) had seven block assists.
Junior Kyli Ricker (Plain City, OH) also had three service aces and junior Darcie Walters (Sparta, OH) finished with nine digs for Rio.
Ohio Christian was led by Alexa Cooper's eight kills, Rylee Barr's 15 assists and Caraline Ferguson's eight digs.
Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action on Tuesday night when it hosts West Virginia University-Tech for a 7 p.m. first serve.
