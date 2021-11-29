COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 50th Annual Ohio High School Athletic Association football state championships kick off Thursday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. In August, 709 schools began the season with the goal of playing for a state championship. Now 14 schools have reached that opportunity this weekend.
OHSAA Football State Championship Pairings
All games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Home team listed first.
Pairings included with overall record and Associated Press state rank.
Division II State Championship – Thursday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati Winton Woods (12-3) vs. No. 8 Akron Archbishop Hoban (11-3)
Division IV State Championship – Friday, Dec. 3, 10:30 a.m.
No. 4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (13-1) vs. Youngstown Ursuline (11-3)
Division III State Championship – Friday, Dec. 3, 3 p.m.
No. 2 Hamilton Badin (14-0) vs. No. 1 Chardon (15-0)
Division I State Championship – Friday, Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m.
No. 5 Springfield (13-1) vs. No. 3 Lakewood St. Edward (13-1)
Division VII State Championship – Saturday, Dec. 4, 10:30 a.m.
No. 3 Newark Catholic (14-1) vs. No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (15-0)
Division VI State Championship – Saturday, Dec. 4, 3 p.m.
No. 6 Coldwater (13-2) vs. No. 8 Carey (14-1)
Division V State Championship – Saturday, Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m.
No. 8 Versailles (14-1) vs. No. 1 Kirtland (14-0)
