Date Location/Opponent Time

8/6 Jackson TBA

8/11 @ Logan Elm TBA

8/12 @ Valley 5:00

8/16 @ Hillsboro 4:30

8/17 @ Unioto 4:30

8/19 Wheelersburg 5:00

8/24 @ Minford 5:00

8/26 @ Notre Dame 5:00

8/30 Vinton County 5:00

9/1 @ Jackson 5:00

9/2 Valley 5:00

9/9 @ Wheelersburg 5:00

9/13 @ Vinton County 4:30

9/14 Unioto 5:00

9/16 Minford 5:00

9/21 Notre Dame 4:30

9/22 Hillsboro 4:30

9/28 @ SOC tourney 4:00

9/29 @ SOC tourney 4:00

10/4 @ Sectionals TBA

10/11 @ Districts TBA

10/22 @ State TBA

