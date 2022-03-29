Shawnee State took on 3rd ranked Freed-Hardeman in a doubleheader on Monday, March 28, to start the two days series. The first game saw SSU become FHUs second loss of the year, ending with a score of 3-2. In the second game, the Lady Lions were able to overcome the Bears and win 7-0.
Game 1
Emma Wargel threw a complete game for the Bears in game one, allowing two runs on seven hits and adding two strikeouts. SSU would have a tie game going into the 7th inning, and Aleeya Adkins would hit a shot to left field that brought Brittani Wolfenbarker home and give the Bears a lead. Shawnee would make key plays in the bottom of the 7th to hang on and give Freed-Hardeman their second loss of the season. SSU won 3-2.
Game 2
Cassie Schaefer, Cameryn Davidson, and Hailey Sneddon all took to the circle in the second game. The Bears would have a tough time getting base runners to score, and the Lady Lion’s offense proved to be too much in the end. FHU would win, 7-0.
