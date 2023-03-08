Cincinnati Purcell Marian sophomore Dee Alexander

Cincinnati Purcell Marian sophomore Dee Alexander was announced as the 2023 Ohio Ms. Basketball Wednesday by a statewide media panel.

 OHSAA

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Cincinnati Purcell Marian sophomore Dee Alexander was announced as the 2023 Ohio Ms. Basketball Wednesday by a statewide media panel.

Now in its 36th year, the prestigious award was first given by the Associated Press in 1988. It has been voted by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association since 2017.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments