Rio Grande sophomore forward Lexi Woods was named the River States Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday. She averaged 24 points and 14 rebounds in the RedStorm’s two outings last week.

 Photo by Justyce Stout

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio - University of Rio Grande forward Lexi Woods averaged a strong double-double in two games to earn River States Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week for Nov. 16-22.

Woods, a 5-11 sophomore from Waverly (Paint Valley HS), Ohio, averaged 24.0 points. 14.0 rebounds and shot 61 percent from the field on the week. She also put up 2.0 assists, 1.0 block and 1.0 steal per game while making all eight of her free throws.

Woods did all of her damage while playing just 22 minutes per game.

Despite 30 points and 17 rebounds from Woods, Rio Grande lost to Asbury (Ky.), 104-87, in a non-conference game. She followed that up with 18 points and 11 rebounds on 8 of 12 shooting in a 100-51 win over Great Lakes Christian.

Rio Grande (1-3) has its next scheduled game Dec. 12 at home versus Point Park (Pa.).

