GIRLS
Minford 32, Waverly 38
Oak Hill 40, Wheelersburg 58
Notre Dame 65, Valley 39
Portsmouth West 35, Northwest 52
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
GIRLS
Minford 32, Waverly 38
Oak Hill 40, Wheelersburg 58
Notre Dame 65, Valley 39
Portsmouth West 35, Northwest 52
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.