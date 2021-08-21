Date Opponent/Location Time

8/24 @ Waverly — Bristol Park 4:30

8/31 @ Huntington 9:00

9/4 @ Hillsboro 9:00

9/18 @ Eastern 9:00

9/23 @ Jackson 4:30

9/25 @ Rio Grande 3:00

10/2 @ Green 10:00

10/6 @ @ Farm Run — Dunlap Family Farm 5:00

10/9 @ Unioto 9:00

10/16 @ SOC TBA

10/23 @ District TBA

10/30 @ Regional TBA

11/6 @ State TBA

