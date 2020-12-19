Date Location/Opponent Time

11/21 Piketon 12:00

11/24 @ Paint Valley 5:30

11/30 @ Symmes Valley 6:00

12/1 Huntington 6:00

12/3 Ironton St. Joseph 6:00

12/7 @ Clay 6:00

12/10 Green 6:00

12/14 East 6:00

12/17 @ New Boston 6:00

12/26 Holiday Classic @ Eastern 6:00

12/28 Holiday Classic @ Eastern 6:00

1/4 Notre Dame 6:00

1/7 Symmes Valley 6:00

1/11 @ Ironton St. Joseph 6:00

1/13 @ Wellston 6:00

1/14 Clay 6:00

1/21 @ Green 6:00

1/25 @ East 6:00

1/28 New Boston 6:00

1/30 Eastern (SS) 6:00

2/1 Peebles 6:00

2/4 @ Notre Dame 6:00

Note: These schedules were submitted prior to basketball season. They are subject to change due to Covid-19, weather, or other circumstances.

